Ali reflects on Coach of the Year nomination

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali is humbled by his nomination for Coach of the Year at the 2024 Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards.

Ali, who led Navua to two finals and a top-four finish in the National League, sees the recognition as a reflection of the team’s hard work and consistency.

He also praised his players for achieving historic milestones, including their first-ever Pacific Cup qualification.

“It’s a great feeling to be nominated, but I believe there are other coaches who have done a good job. I started with the team from the bottom and brought them up to the top four.”

He emphasized the importance of consistency in the team’s success and noted how the journey from underdog to contender has been a source of pride for the district.

The 2024 Fiji FA Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi at 6.4 pm tomorrow, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.