Four Fijians signed for an Australian Football club

The four Fijian football players that recently signed for an Australian club are settling well in Victoria.

The four players includes former national reps Peni Tuigulagula, Savenaca Baledrokadroka, Tito Vodowaqa and Asaeli Batikasa.

They signed for Australian outfit Frankston Pines to represent them in State League Division 3 in the Victoria football league.

The four players played their first match for their new club in a friendy match against Beaumaris SC – a team ranked two divisions higher Pines.

Frankston Pines Head Coach Kevin Taylor says the Fijians are a great asset for them.

He adds the four can definitely attract interest from clubs at a higher level. Meanwhile, in local football, the Vodafone Premier League continues this weekend.