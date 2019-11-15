Fiji Swimming waiting for clearance from Government

Fiji Swimming will now await the clearance from Government inorder to proceed with the 2020 Oceania Swimming Competition.

The Oceania tournament scheduled for June 15th to the 21st that has been postponed to later in the year, is also a qualifying event for the Olympic Games.

For the eight swimmers who are vying for an Olympic spot, this now lives them in a dilemma.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Swimming president Ben Rova says once they receive clearance from the government, the Association will move quickly to get the competition going.

“The plan is that we have to reschedule the championship. But we just have to get from clearance from Mr Mazey and them on whether the government is in a position on us hosting the championship.”

Rova is urging swimmers to aim for their best and keeping on doing their individual training despite the restrictions in place.