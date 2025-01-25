Fiji Men’s finishes in fourth place

Hopes of finishing in the top three at the Extra Supermarket South Pacific Darts Championship were crushed after the Fiji Men’s Darts side went down 6-2 to Nauru in the bronze medal play-offs this afternoon.

Fiji had defeated Nauru in the third championship match, but the visitors came back stronger in the playoffs to claim a bronze medal.

Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh says fatigue has taken its toll on the players, who have been competing impressively over the past few days.

Despite finishing in fourth place, Roxburgh is proud of this side’s perfor-mance at the championship.

“Fiji played extremely well all week, but I think it came down to fa-tigue for the boys. They played okay, but towards the end, it was check-outs that failed them.”

The Fiji Women’s side were unable to reach the play-offs, and finished off in eight place at the championship.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Gold Play-offs are currently underway between Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands at the Metro Events Centre in Su-va.