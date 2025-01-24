Fiji Men’s Darts fall short of gold medal play-off

The Fiji Men’s Dart side fell short of a gold medal play-off at the Extra Supermarket South Pacific Darts Championship after going down 7-4 to Papua New Guinea in their last match.

The side will go head-to-head against Nauru tomorrow, for the bronze medal play-offs.

Team captain Nickeel Chandra says despite not securing a spot to fight for a goal, he is happy with his side reaching their target of making it into the play-offs.

“I’m very proud of them, showing lovely performances. We got two 180s, a one-high score, and we also got a bunch of finishers, a 170 finish, and a stunt plus finisher. So a very perfect performance from the boys.”

He adds that going up against PNG, one of the top teams in the Pacific is no easy feat, and he is happy with how his side played against them.

The Fiji Men’s Darts side will face Nauru in the bronze play-offs at noon tomorrow, and you can catch all the action live and exclusively on FBC Two.