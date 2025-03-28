Fiji fights back to stay unbeaten

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side staged a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Ireland 21-19 in a gripping Pool A encounter.

Trailing 7-12 at halftime, our national squad turned up the heat with a dominant display, sealing victory through a series of penalty tries.

Ireland struck early, capitalizing on Fiji’s defensive lapses to earn three penalty tries in quick succession, putting them in control at the break.

However, Fiji responded with relentless attacking pressure, forcing the Irish into repeated infringements inside their try zone.

The resulting penalty tries swung the momentum firmly in the Fijians’ favor.

With the clock winding down, Fiji held firm against a desperate Irish surge, securing a vital win.

Fiji meets Argentina next at 4.11 pm tomorrow.

