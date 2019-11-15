Fiji 7s and Fijiana ready for Sydney

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Co-Captain Meli Derenalagi says they have reviewed and analyzed their Hamilton 7s performances.

The 21 year old adds the team knows the expectations here at home which gives them another reason to go out and play to their best this weekend at the Sydney 7s.

‘We have watch our weaknesses from last in our last tournament we are learning from it and we trying to improve on it’.

Sharing the same sentiment is 19 year old Fijiana captain Tokasa Seniyasi.

The former Assemblies of God High School student will become the youngest captain ever to lead the Fijiana at a World Sevens Series tournament.

Seniyasi who has been quite a revelation for the Fijiana this season will captain the team in place of Raijieli Daveua who is back home with Asinate Savu and Ana Maria Naimasi due to injuries sustained at the Hamilton 7s last week.

Seniyasi says communication is something they need to improve on this weekend.

‘First of all our defensive system most of our games last week we were lacking in defense this week we will do better in defense and communicate more so we can do better this week’.

The Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm tomorrow followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will play USA in their first match tomorrow at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.