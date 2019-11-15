Fans should not be overly concerned: Ben Ryan

Fiji have the players and personnel to get the side back on track in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

This is according to the man that guided Fiji to win its first Olympic gold medal in Rio, Brazil in 2016.

Ben Ryan says Fiji was exposed in a few critical areas at the Hamilton 7s last weekend but they can fix it.

‘Obviously Argentina had a very good aerial kicking game that they absolutely got perfectly right against Fiji so the opposition will be looking at that as a possible blueprint and it’s now up to the players and coaches to make sure that if a team does try to reply that type of game to Fiji they can deal with it and they have the personnel and players to do that I don’t think fans should be overly concerned’.

The Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.