Eels to avoid repeat of history

Parramatta Eels has plans to ambush the Cowboys in North Queensland on Friday as they look to qualify for their first Grand Final since 2009.

If their trip north earlier this year is anything to go by, the Eels are facing a real disadvantage as they take on the Cowboys in Townsville.

Parramatta have recorded just two wins in the Townsville region since 2000, with their last 14 trips north resulting in 11 defeats and a draw.

Despite the adversity, Eels enforcer Ryan Matterson said his side would be ready to deliver an ambush against the home town favourites.

He says it’s always a tough trip up north, especially with the way Cowboys are playing.

The Eels will be hosted by Cowboys on Friday at 9.50pm.