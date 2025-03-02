Devo Babas crowned Marist 7s winners

Devo Babas have been crowned champions of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament after defeating Dominion Brothers 10-5 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this evening.

Dominion Brothers struck first, with national rep Iliavi Masori beating two defenders on the right to score, giving them a 5-0 lead.

Dominion continued to showcase some impressive attacking phases over the next five minutes, but Devo managed to hold their fort until the sound of the halftime hooter.

Devo Babas came out much stronger after the break, with Aisake Peni sneaking a try in the left corner to tie the score at 5-all.

A quick tap on Dominion Brothers’ five-meter line saw Devo Babas’ Rusiate Matai power over for another try, extending their lead to 10-5.

Desperate attempts to equalise were futile for Dominion Brothers, as Devo Babas won the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament for the 6th time.

