Moeen Ali inspires England win to level series

Moeen Ali produced a remarkable all-round display to lead England to victory in the fourth Twenty20 in Barbados.

Stand-in captain Moeen struck a brutal 63 from 28 balls as England posted an imposing 193-6.

The all-rounder then took 2-28 in West Indies’ reply as the hosts fell 34 runs short.

The series is perfectly poised at 2-2, with the final game to be played at the same venue on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

Having lost the toss, England started steadily on a slow pitch before Jason Roy capitalised on some loose West Indies bowling.