Cricket
Moeen Ali inspires England win to level series
January 30, 2022 3:15 pm
[Source: BBC]
Moeen Ali produced a remarkable all-round display to lead England to victory in the fourth Twenty20 in Barbados.
Stand-in captain Moeen struck a brutal 63 from 28 balls as England posted an imposing 193-6.
The all-rounder then took 2-28 in West Indies’ reply as the hosts fell 34 runs short.
The series is perfectly poised at 2-2, with the final game to be played at the same venue on Sunday (20:00 GMT).
Having lost the toss, England started steadily on a slow pitch before Jason Roy capitalised on some loose West Indies bowling.
