Moce Secondary looks for third win

Moce Secondary School will be looking for a third win today at the Fiji Secondary School’s Men’s Under-19 Cricket Tournament gets underway today.

The side now has two wins after beating Suva Grammar on Tuesday by 47 runs and Cricket Fiji Invitational by 44 runs.

Looking back at the two wins, team manager Temi Davui says she’s proud with how the side has been performing so far, and they are looking forward to their remaining matches of the tournament.

“We’re overexcited with the boy’s game today, it’s different with the one they played against Cicia yesterday, it was on another level but not up to expectations but we thank god for the game today.”

The tournament, with eight teams, has three teams coming in from Lau, while the remaining five are based here in Viti Levu.