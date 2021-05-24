Kohli steps down as India captain

Cricket star Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India men’s Test team.

The 33-year-old, who stopped leading India’s limited-overs sides last year, had led the Test side since 2015.

Kohli captained India in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches – the fourth-best record of any Test captain in history.

He posted the news on social media saying it’s been seven years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction.

According to Kohli he had done the job with absolute honesty but everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for him as Test captain of India, it’s now.

The BBC reports Kohli’s announcement came a day after India’s seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Cape Town, consigning the visitors to a 2-1 series defeat.

He has played in 99 Tests in total, averaging 50.39 in the longer format, with 27 centuries.

In 2021 Kohli led India to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, losing to New Zealand in Southampton.

[Source:BBC Sport]