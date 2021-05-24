Home

India crush New Zealand and wins Series

BBC
December 7, 2021 4:50 am

India wrapped up a crushing 372-run win over New Zealand with five sessions to spare in the second Test to complete a 1-0 series victory.

Resuming on 140-5 in pursuit of a nominal 540 in Mumbai, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 as the last five wickets fell for five runs in 30 balls.

Jayant Yadav, playing his first Test since 2017, took four wickets on Monday to finish with 4-49 while fellow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 4-34 – and a remarkable 8-42 in the match.

New Zealand never came close to repeating their achievement in the first Test, when they batted out the final day to earn a draw, nine wickets down.

The game will be best remembered for New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel becoming the third man to take 10 wickets in Test innings.

Victory means India stays third in the World Test Championship table, behind Sri Lanka and Pakistan. New Zealand is sixth.

