India Cricket wins U19 World Cup

India clinched the Under 19 Cricket World Cup title for a record fifth time.

The side defeated England by four wickets.

James Rew hit a magnificent 95 but England’s batting let them down.

Rew’s knock, off 116 balls including 12 fours, helped England recover from an early collapse to post 189 all out as India seamers Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar wreaked havoc.

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙐19 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚 #𝙐19𝘾𝙒𝘾 2022 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎! 🔝 🏆 A fantastic performance by #BoysInBlue as they beat England U19 by 4⃣ wickets in the Final! 🙌 🙌 #INDvENG This is India’s FIFTH Under 19 World Cup triumph. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy pic.twitter.com/bQzABDFUpd — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

England, playing in their first final at this level for 24 years, had India wobbling at 97-4 as James Sales struck twice to remove two key wickets including that of Shaik Rasheed, who made a half-century.

Bawa helped put India within striking distance before Nishant Sindhu saw them home with an unbeaten half-century.

[Source: BBC Sport]