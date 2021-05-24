Home

India Cricket wins U19 World Cup

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 6, 2022 3:28 pm
[Source: BCCI/Twitter]

India clinched the Under 19 Cricket World Cup title for a record fifth time.

The side defeated England by four wickets.

James Rew hit a magnificent 95 but England’s batting let them down.

Rew’s knock, off 116 balls including 12 fours, helped England recover from an early collapse to post 189 all out as India seamers Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar wreaked havoc.

England, playing in their first final at this level for 24 years, had India wobbling at 97-4 as James Sales struck twice to remove two key wickets including that of Shaik Rasheed, who made a half-century.

Bawa helped put India within striking distance before Nishant Sindhu saw them home with an unbeaten half-century.

[Source: BBC Sport]

