India closing in for the win over Kiwis

India needs five New Zealand wickets to win the second Test and series after dominating day three in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli’s side moved from 69-0 overnight to 276-7 before declaring to leave the Kiwis a nominal 540 to win.

Mayank Agarwal made 62, while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel – who took 10-119 in the first innings – claimed 4-106.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-27, as World Test champions New Zealand closed on 140-5 with Henry Nicholls on 36 and Rachin Ravindra two.

India batted until just before tea, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill both making 47.

The two-Test series is currently level at 0-0, after New Zealand batted the whole of day five to earn a draw in the first game.

New Zealand are the current World Test champions after beating India in the final in Southampton in June.