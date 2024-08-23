Fiji Men’s cricket secures second win

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s Cricket side now has two wins after defeating Vanuatu by two wickets at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional competition in Samoa earlier today.

The win also ended a six-match losing streak against Vanuatu over the past five years.

Captain Peni Vuniwaqa was named Player of the Match scoring 38 runs from 25 balls and taking 1 wicket for 15 runs (2 overs).

Apete Sokovagone continues to exhibit exceptional batting skills in his debut tournament by top-scoring with 46 runs from 37 balls followed by Peni Dakainivanua with 39 runs from 30 balls.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Joeli Moala delivered another outstanding bowling performance by taking 3 wickets for 29 runs (4 overs); dismissing key players from Vanuatu’s top batting order.

Fiji’s final game will be against Cook Islands at 8.30am Fiji local time tomorrow.