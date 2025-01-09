Cricket Fiji kicks off U-19 summer camp

Cricket Fiji has officially launched its summer training camp for the Under-19 Men’s and Women’s national teams in preparation for the EAP World Cup qualifiers in Japan this April.

The camp, which began today at Albert Park, aims to sharpen the skills of young players with the help of expert coaching.

To boost preparations, the association has brought in Australian-based coach Sanjeev Dubey, a Level 3 certified coach, while all other coaches in Fiji hold Level 1 certifications.

Cricket Fiji’s High-Performance Manager, Tomasi Nawaciono, believes this training block will be crucial for the players’ development.

“This is a great opportunity for our players to gain skills, especially in core areas like batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, and fielding.”

He added that the association has been working on bringing in more specialized coaching expertise to bridge gaps in player development.

“Over the years, we lacked specialist coaching, which is why we went overseas to find experienced professionals like Sanjeev. He won’t be the last. We’re planning to bring in more experts to assist with preparations.”

Dubey, originally from India and now based in Australia, has worked with the players previously but says this extended one-month camp provides the time needed for improvements.