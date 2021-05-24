Home

Cricket

Australia retain Ashes title

BBC
February 4, 2022 5:03 am

Australia retained the Women’s Ashes as England subsided to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international in Canberra.

Chasing a below-par 206, the tourists collapsed in a disappointing batting performance to be bowled out for 178 in 45 overs.

They were 10-2 when captain Heather Knight was out lbw for a first-ball duck and, hurt by regular dismissals, never really took control of their chase.

England, who could still draw the series with two points available for an ODI win, have now gone four series since they last won the Ashes in 2014.

 

