Australia crush England in final Ashes Test

England’s miserable Ashes tour ended with one last calamitous batting failure as Australia surged to a 146-run victory in the final Test to claim a 4-0 series win.

Set 271 to win, England reached 68-0 but then lost all 10 wickets for the addition of another 56 runs in Hobart.

Nine wickets fell in the final session of the third day, England collapsing with breathtaking speed and ineptitude – even by their recent standards – to be bowled out for 124.

Pat Cummins, who lifted the urn in his first series as captain, took three wickets and Scott Boland and Cameron Green also picked up three apiece.

Mark Wood’s superb 6-37 earlier helped dismiss Australia for 155 in their second innings to give England an outside chance of a remarkable win.

Instead, Australia repeated their margin of victory from the series four years ago and extend England’s winless run down under to 15 Tests.

Overall, Joe Root’s side has won only one of their past 14 Tests since February last year.

By the time they return to Australia in 2025, it will be 14 years since their last success in an away Ashes Test.