Community games to scout for sporting talent

Over 150 teams from various communities are taking part in this year’s Central Division Community Games in Suva.

Organized by the Fiji National Sports Commission, the three-day competition, which began this morning continues to live up to its mission of bringing young people together to participate in games of netball, volleyball, touch rugby and beach soccer.

FNSC Development Officer Central Division Saula Koroi says the games are a collaboration between the Commission and other stakeholders in scouting for natural sporting talent as well as promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in our communities.

“One of the main objectives of this games is to get our youths together during this festive season, not only that, there is a lot of hidden talent out there in the community that we the Commission are working closely with the Fiji Police Community Policing, Fiji Sports Council and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we’ve been going around conducting trainings in collaboration with our national sporting bodies.”

Koroi says some teams from as far as Naitasiri, Serua, Namosi and Rewa to compete this year.

The Red Light volleyball team from Valenicina in Lami is competing for the first time and team member Volau Vulatolu says they are enjoying the experience.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience for us as we’ve never competed in such a big competition like this before. So we will give it our best shot and learn as much as we can and come back stronger next year.”

The games are being held at Bidesi Park, the National Netball Centre, the HFC Bank Stadium car park and the Multipurpose Court and will conclude on Saturday.