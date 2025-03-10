[ Source: Reuters ]

Chelsea edged past Leicester City 1-0 to reclaim a top-four spot in the Premier League, thanks to Marc Cucurella’s 60th-minute strike.

Despite dominating possession, Chelsea struggled in attack, with Cole Palmer missing a first-half penalty.

Leicester, battling relegation, threatened on the counter but managed just three shots to Chelsea’s 20.

The win lifts Chelsea to fourth on 49 points, while Leicester remain second-bottom with 17 points.

Chelsea now turn their focus to Thursday’s Europa League clash against Copenhagen.

In other matches, Europe-chasing Bournemouth were left kicking themselves as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after outplaying their hosts.

Second-placed Arsenal was held to 1-1 draw by Man United at Old Trafford this morning as well.

