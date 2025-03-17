Byrne supports Jackson’s refereeing concerns

[File Photo]

Former Fijian Drua head coach and current Flying Fijians boss Mick Byrne has thrown his support behind Drua coach Glen Jackson’s concerns about inconsistent officiating.

Byrne, who played a key role in shaping the Drua’s early years in Super Rugby, believes Fiji’s teams are still struggling to get fair calls despite proving their dominance in key areas like the scrum and set-piece.

He pointed out that teams like the Drua and Flying Fijians often face harsh decisions that shift momentum in crucial moments.

The Drua has got one of the best scrums in super rugby. It has for a couple of years now. The Flying Fijians had one of the best scrums in the 2023 World Cup. Yet when we come in against teams, we never get the 50-50 calls.

He highlighted how Fiji’s set-piece play has significantly improved over the years, yet referees still seem hesitant to give them the benefit of the doubt.

He also recalled how in Drua’s debut Super Rugby season, nearly 80% of their tries were sent for a TMO review, with several legitimate scores being disallowed.

Byrne believes that the Fijian style of play presents referees with unfamiliar situations, leading to hesitation and unnecessary scrutiny.

“It’s just the way we play the game. Referees are seeing pictures they’re not used to seeing because of how we play. We’ve just got to keep playing, keep proving ourselves, and eventually, things will change.”

Despite the challenges, Byrne remains optimistic, urging patience while Fiji’s teams continue to assert themselves at the highest level.

He also reinforced his trust in Jackson’s assessment of refereeing decisions, stating that if anyone understands the intricacies of officiating, it’s the former international referee now leading the Drua.

