Byrne embraces Fiji, on and off the field

Mick Byrne and Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere. [Source: Fiji Rugby/Faceboo]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says his transition to life and rugby in Fiji has been seamless, both on and off the field, as he continues to build strong connections with the players and the wider community.

Originally from Manly in Sydney, Byrne’s rugby journey has taken him around the world, but he now calls Fiji home, with the country serving as his primary base.

He says the move has helped him better understand the culture and values that shape Fijian rugby.

“I’m based in Fiji now, this is my primary residence. When I go back to Australia, I’m Airbnb-ing, so I feel firmly entrenched in Fiji and I’m loving my time here.”

Byrne has also embraced village life, forming close ties with the Sikituru village near his home — a relationship he believes strengthens his connection to the people he coaches.

Professionally, the opportunity to lead the Drua project was a major drawcard, with Byrne excited by the challenge of building a development-focused programme from its foundations.

“One of my driving forces for joining the Drua was that it was a start-up programme. A lot of development work was required, and that’s what I’ve cut my teeth on in the game.”

The early days were challenging, particularly during the COVID-19 period when many players had spent months in their villages without structured training.

Byrne admits the task of preparing the squad for Super Rugby was demanding, but says the players’ resilience quickly stood out.

“What impressed me massively was how hard and resilient they were towards work. They just kept fronting up every day, and that was the inspiring part.”

While the squad was rich in raw talent, Byrne says there was a steep learning curve around core technical skills.

However, the players’ natural ability to keep the ball alive and play instinctively was something he believes is uniquely Fijian.

Central to Byrne’s experience in Fiji has been the concept of Vuvale, which he says extends far beyond family in the traditional sense.

“Vuvale means we’re all in this together. It’s about the relationships you have with people around you, respecting and caring for everyone and that’s taken on a much broader meaning for me since coming to Fiji.”

As Byrne continues to guide the Flying Fijians forward, his growing bond with Fiji and its people is proving to be a powerful foundation for success, both on the international stage and within the rugby community at home.

