Bronze for Bulai

Deborah Bulai [Photo: Supplied]

Team Fiji White athlete Deborah Bulai won a bronze medal in the senior women’s hammer throw in the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championship currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Bulai, who is based in the United States, threw a distance of 55.01 meters to finish in third spot.

This is below her best throw of 58.33 meters, which won her a gold medal at last year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Lauren Bruce of New Zealand claimed the gold medal with a throw of 69.99 meters followed by Australia’s Aliyah Canepa, who threw 55.58 meters.

Team Fiji White has so far amassed four gold, three silver and a bronze while Team Fiji Blue has collected two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

Team Fiji Under-18 has so far won three gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Australia Masters currently lead the medal tally after six days of competition with 106 gold, 54 silver and 18 bronze medals, followed by New Zealand Masters with 73 gold, 38 silver and 18 bronze.

Fiji Masters sits in fourth spot with 11 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals.

The Oceania Athletics Championships ends on Saturday.