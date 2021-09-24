Home

Rugby League

Broncos finish with win over Knights

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 5, 2021 7:19 am
[Source: Facebook]

Brisbane Broncos have signed off from the 2021 season with a 35-22 win over the Knights yesterday.

The result was a fitting send-off for retiring Broncos captain Alex Glenn, who has finished his career as the fourth-most capped player for the proud club with 285 matches.

Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien called halfback Mitchell Pearce and fullback Kalyn Ponga to the bench five minutes into the second half with the score at 24-4 before a late rally at least gave the

Knights some momentum to take into next week.

Meanwhile in the second match, Sea Eagles defeat the Cowboys 46-18.

