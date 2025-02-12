Undefeated boxers to battle for Cruiserweight title

Paulo Ratumaikoro[left] and Aliveriti Kauyaca

Paulo Ratumaikoro is coming for Aliveriti Kauyaca’s Cruiserweight title in what promises to be an explosive bout at next week’s Blue Water Boxing Promotions event.

This 84kg-90.1kg clash is a real grudge match in the making, with both fighters boasting undefeated records in the cruiserweight division.

Ratumaikoro, the current lightweight champion, has a proven track record at cruiserweight, having won all six of his previous fights in the weight class.

Article continues after advertisement

33-year-old Ratumaikoro says he’s been training hard and has his sights set firmly on Kauyaca’s title.

Standing in his way is Kauyaca, the reigning Fiji Cruiserweight champion, who is prepared to defend his title against Ratumaikoro’s challenge.

The Bua native is drawing strength from his family and friends to give his best in the ring

Overseas fans can watch all the 10 fights on pay-per-view for FJD99 on FBC’s VITI PLUS.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on the 22nd of this month.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link