‘The Bullet’ leaves no stones unturned

Sekeli 'The Bullet' Senidoko [right] with Reynold Quinlan

Isikeli ‘The Bullet’ Senidoko is leaving no room for complacency as he readies himself for a face-off with Reynold Quinlan in Suva today.

The 26-year-old has been training diligently to prepare for his upcoming fight against his international opponent.

He believes that facing Quinlan is a positive step toward his goal of a title fight.

“So I’m looking forward to fight one of the best of the world. As you know, my opponent is a former champion, and I’m ready to give him a good fight.”

Despite not having a mentor, he has been training on his own and has faith in his abilities.

Confident and ready, he is prepared to take on any boxer who challenges him.

The fight will be held tonight under the Toe-to-Toe Boxing Promotions banner at the Vodafone Arena, starting at 5 pm.