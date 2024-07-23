LeBron James named team USA flag bearer for Paris Games

LeBron James [Source: Reuters]

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be Team USA’s male flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the American team said.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, aged 39, will be participating in his fourth Olympics.

His female counterpart, who will also carry the flag on a barge along with boats carrying all other teams down the river Seine in front of 300,000 spectators, will be announced on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

James and his flag bearer counterpart were chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes.