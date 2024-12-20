Inquiry into boxer’s death faces challenges as promoter seeks legal counsel

The Board of Inquiry investigating the death of Fijian boxer Ubayd Haider is encountering delays as promoter Freddy Chand, under whose event Haider fought before falling into a coma, has engaged legal counsel.

The 24-year-old boxer tragically passed away at Lautoka Hospital last month, sparking widespread calls for accountability and reform in the sport.

Inquiry Chair Edwin Wainiqolo provided an update on the investigation, highlighting the challenges posed by Chand’s legal representation.

Article continues after advertisement

“The promoter has engaged a legal counsel to defend him during the course of the investigation. We now have to go through his legal counsel to reach out to him. While we’ve extended several opportunities for him to be interviewed, we are still waiting for a final date.”

The Board of Inquiry has set a deadline for the end of this week for Chand to cooperate.

The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Haider’s death, addressing safety protocols and responsibilities within the sport.