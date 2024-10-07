“I would end his career”: Haider on Ravalaca

Ubayd Haider formerly known as Nathan Singh

Ubayd Haider formerly known as Nathan Singh has responded with little enthusiasm to the growing social media buzz about a potential fight with Mikaele Ravalaca, dismissing it as a mismatch.

Haider, who is focused on bigger challenges in his career, made it clear that a bout with Ravalaca wouldn’t be worth his time or effort.

With a track record that includes sharing the ring with top-tier opponents, Haider believes a fight with Ravalaca would serve no purpose for his professional trajectory.

“Mikaele Ravalaca is a fighter I would take on a drunk day. If I was just sitting at home and a promoter called me saying, ‘Hey, you want to make some money? Let’s go fight Mikaele Ravalaca,’ I’d say, ‘Okay, no problem.’ That’s the type of fight he is to me—he has nothing to offer. He’s pretty much putting the gun on my shoulder and pulling the trigger, trying to gain fame off my name.”

Haider added that he has faced the same opponents as Ravalaca and even gained respect from members of Ravalaca’s own camp.

Haider is expected to fight for the IBO Asia Pacific featherweight title against Runqi Zhou during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event at the end of this month.