Boxing

Fury understands Wilder’s mental state

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 4:39 pm
[SOURCE: MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS]

Two time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury doesn’t blame Deontay Wilder for all the excuses.

In fact, he understands, maybe more than most, why the American has insisted on blaming his defeat to Fury on just about everything under the sun.

After his loss last year, Wilder blamed his costume, his coach, the referee, and claimed Fury cheated in more than one way.

Fury told the Main Event that being unbeaten for so long, and then losing the fight, really does do something to some people.

He says coming into this fight, Wilder’s got a lot to prove and the way he is mentally at the moment, if he loses again on Sunday, he’s going to be in an even worse state.

Fury also suggested that Wilder was in no state to be taken seriously.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]

