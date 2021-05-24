Fury tells Wilder to retire

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury told Deontay Wilder to retire.

The final press conference today ahead of their trilogy fight on Sunday goaded into a shouting match.

They meet in Las Vegas this weekend with Fury making the first defense of his world title.

According to the BBC, a tense affair erupted during the closing statements as Fury insisted Wilder’s legacy was tarnished.

Fury told Wilder to do himself a favor and retire from boxing because his legacy is in bits.

Wilder responded by saying he doesn’t have to fight another day in his life and his family including his children understands their daddy has a dangerous job.

👀 Newest addition to the WBC Heavyweight strap, @Tyson_Fury. #FuryWilder3 Press Conference live now on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/s6nOP9UliB — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 6, 2021

With tensions rising, the face-off was abandoned as Top Rank boss Bob Arum shouted from the side of the stage that there was to be no stare down.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.