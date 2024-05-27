Davule out of Olympic qualifiers

Jone Davule

One of Fiji’s brightest boxing prospects has been ruled out of the Olympic Games qualification tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Team Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says Jone Davule re-injured his jaw, which he suffered at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Todd says Davule was ruled out of the Olympic qualifiers after undergoing a medical examination by doctors in Thailand yesterday.

“Jone unfortunately had a recurring injury. He injured his jaw at the Pacific Games when it was broken and the doctors here felt like they didn’t want him competing so they didn’t allow him to compete, for safety reasons, which is really unfortunate.”

Despite the setback, Todd says there is still hope for the remaining four boxers, including Amini Saratibau, who won his first bout against one of the favorites from Colombia, winning via a second-round technical knockout.



[Neehal Chand]

Saratibau will take on an opponent from Trinidad in his second bout at 8pm today.

Elia Rokobuli and Neehal Chand both lost on points in their first bouts yesterday.

Lone female fighter, Jasmine Daunakamakama will take on an opponent from Vietnam in her first bout on Thursday.