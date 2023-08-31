Secondary School Basketball off to a good start

The Fiji Secondary School Basketball competition got off to a good start today at the Lautoka Multi-purpose court.

In the U15 girls’ grade, Suva Grammar School defeated Natabua High School 36-6, Yat Sen Secondary School downed Fiji Agape Mission School 27-14 while Saint Joseph Secondary School claimed their first win against Tilak 18-4.

Looking at the boys U17 results, Yat Sen secured a whopping 66-10 win over International School Nadi, Marist Brothers High School defeated Tilak 15-6, Queen Victoria School came out victorious over FAMS 14-1, International Secondary School beat Central College Lautoka 32-8 and Swami Vivekananda College thrashed Natabua High School 33-6.

In the boys U19 grade, John Wesley College claims victory over MBHS 30-13, SGS defeated Tilak 17-7, ISS won 36-14 against SVC while Gospel High School beat Votualevu College 21-14.

The games will continue until Saturday.