Basketball

Saoud, Spellman lead Lebanon to first win

FIBA BASKETBALL

September 1, 2023 12:54 am

[ Source : www.fiba.basketball]

Lebanon earned a deserved first win in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by coming out on top against Cote d’Ivoire in a 94-84 affair.

With the automatic spot to the 2024 Olympics from Asia still up for grabs, Lebanon put themselves firmly in contention as they opened up the Classification Round 17-32 with a crucial victory behind the efforts of Amir Saoud and Omari Spellman.

Turning point: Cote d’Ivoire kept hanging around in the fourth as Lebanon flirted with a double-digit lead. The score was 83-78 with three minutes left when Amir Saoud decided in favor of a heat check and knocked down a heavily contested three-pointer to put Lebanon up by eight. The Elephants cut the lead to as little as two points, yet Saoud’s shot ultimately gave Lebanon just enough of an advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

TCL Player of the Game: Saoud was locked in from the very start of the game and had 16 points in the first half, closing out the second quarter with another dagger. The experienced guard stepped up in Wael Arakji’s absence and scored 29 points, dished out 8 assists and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Bottom line: Lebanon’s victory gives them hope that they are still capable of overtaking Japan in the race for a spot in Paris 2024. They will face Iran on Saturday, while Japan also have one win and an additional game in hand.

Cote d’Ivoire are one of five African teams to have one win in the bag, however, their next contest is against a wounded giant in France. They now have had two tight losses in a row, so time will only tell whether they will fix their mistakes in a must-win situation.

They said: “We didn’t show up for the first half. We needed a little time to wake up. The second half was quite hectic. We didn’t control things on the court. When we caught up with Lebanon, we tried to calm things down, but we just weren’t able to control things today. We made a lot of mistakes. That’s also my responsibility, because this obviously was not the result we wanted. Today we could have played much better and won, but Lebanon actually had a very good shooting percentage and they just spread us all over the floor. We were going around and catching them in the corners on their shots. My respects to the coach and the whole Lebanon team. They had a good game and played exactly as they should play.” – Dejan Prokic, Cote d’Ivoire head coach

“It is unfortunate. Obviously, it’s not the result that we wanted. We came to the game pretty confident about our opportunity to qualify for the Olympics. We didn’t accomplish our goal and have to regroup for the next game.” – Patrick Tape, Cote d’Ivoire

“We as coaches wish to play 40 minutes of consistent basketball, but it’s not easy. We controlled the first half, played great on offense and defense. Then a disastrous start in the beginning of the third quarter, they came back from being down 14 to leading by 2. Then all the guys again stepped up. We focused on our rules. That’s why we won the game. We have two things to control – fast break points and second chance points. Once we win those two points, we have high chances to win the game. Respect to all the players who fought hard on defense. Big respect to Amir for what he did today. Most people don’t know that before the World Cup there was a 90% chance he was out. One day he did the MRI and there was a positive sign he could be here with us.” – Jad El Hajj, Lebanon head coach

“I want to thank the coach, the management and the federation. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be in the World Cup. I had an injury and they believed that I could help them. I don’t think the games we played before affected our team, because we stuck together and stood disciplined. Usually when a team loses by more than 20 points, they start blaming each other. We stayed together. Our job as veterans was focusing on what’s important, being disciplined and focusing on these two games. Thank God we got our first win in the World Cup. Coach is the first Lebanese coach to get a win in the World Cup. That means a lot to everybody on the squad. Being the MVP of the game means a lot to me, because I had doubts about coming here due to my injury. My message is you have to go and try!” – Amir Saoud, Lebanon

ESAG addresses security issues during election

Flying Fijians in England: 31/8/23

Flying Fijians videos

Make use of the opportunity: Tudravu

Minister addresses communication and freight woes in Lau

Church clarifies leadership appointments

Rise in female graduates at USP

Cabinet agrees to ratify the WTO’s fisheries subsidies agreement

Puna advocates for gender equality

Concern over reaction to fire

More body cameras needed: ACP Lutunauga

Saoud, Spellman lead Lebanon to first win

Mexico hold off stubborn New Zealand for first win

Paps and Sua star as Storm spoil Broncos party plan

Li Kaier and Hu Jinqiu charge China past Angola for first victory

Flying Fijians stay grounded in tough RWC journey

QVS fields another two teams for Basketball competition

Smith encourages young athletes to step up

Solomon Islands survive red card to overcome Samoa in Group B action 

Review criticises New Zealand Rugby for 'unsustainable' model

New York says Trump should be found liable for fraud

UK inquiry into baby murders by nurse given legal powers

Byrne proud of Druas input, confident in World Cup outing

Vanuatu boosts semi-final hope at OFC men's Olympic qualifier

Secondary School Basketball off to a good start

Hurricane Idalia lashes Florida

Sherman believes Fiji will do better on Saturday

Discipline and determination key for Hockey coach

More LGBTQ rights could help Asia financial hubs draw global talent

GCC yet to be reconstituted: Tagicakirewa

Field set for the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Gavoka to release investigation report of helicopter crash

Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1 in League Cup, Everton through

Ambassador calls for international cooperation to address wastewater release

Fiji Airways uses Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the first time

Avea village relocates school due to climate change

Bowen defends Australia’s investment on fossil fuel projects

Biden plan would guarantee overtime pay for 3.6 million workers

Anti-corruption courts face possible removal

Education Summit next month

Re-establishment of Drainage Board likely

FRCS appoints new Director PCC

FJ Airways Island of Vatulele lands in Nadi

Hurricane Idalia turns deadly

Be humble says Nasilasila

Fuel and LPG prices to increase

Australia’s Indigenous ‘Voice’ referendum

PM joins cardio challenge

Fiji U23 building on the positives

Changing projection possible: Rabuka

New A350 set to land in Nadi

Teams hike for National Championship

Japan PM eats fish from region after waste water row

Radrodro highlights China’s focus on Pacific Studies

France centre Danty to miss World Cup opener with injury

Kvitova, Wozniacki renew rivalry under the lights at U.S. Open

EFL commences training program to address skills gap

MLTC an option for youths

Entrepreneurs vulnerable to risks

Regional solidarity needed to address challenges: Prasad

Multi-million dollars grant to build Medical Simulation Centre

Tuisova, Ravai recovering well

Defensive howlers cost U23

Church squashes speculation of Christian State agenda

Air pollution now a major risk to life expectancy in South Asia

Rugby scholarships to benefit young Fijians

Sports Council initiates restoration of stadium's tracks

Fijian Passport is needed to represent the country: Lakhan

PM aims to catalyze approval of new investments

Community to deal with repercussions of fire

Former champion Venus Williams suffers early U.S. Open exit

Significant changes to traffic operations: Director Traffic

Expo to bolster business opportunities

BSP Life announces $1 billion investment

Sarah Jessica Parker adopted her ‘And Just Like That’ kitten in real life

Murti to fly Fiji’s flag in cultural exchange camp in China

Four die in war-related incidents in Ukraine

Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair

Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida

Minister discusses strengthening educational ties with China

Church discusses social empowerment programs

RWC foreseen as unforgettable by Jones

Train workers on fire safety: Puamau

More emphasis on creating a favorable business environment

‘Wildly different’ relationships with fame

Ministry of Fisheries receives $1.3m ice machine

Canada, citing potential dangers, warns LGBTQ travelers of US risks

Flying Fijians partners with WOWS Kids

NZ awarded game, PNG to continue

SGS seeks forgiveness

Kiran tells church stewards of national plights

Fiji Senior Women’s Cricket team presents i-Tatau

Flying Fijians in England: 28/8/23

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Dylan Mulvaney wins breakout creator at Streamy Awards

Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset donates to elderly home

62 breaches so far: FCCC

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel come together

Consultation on the review of the Surfing Act continuing

Work in progress to establish multi-hazard warning system

Putin tells India PM Modi he will not attend Delhi summit

Climate change has ravaged India’s rice stock

PM wants GCC committee to expand scope

They're better than us: Nicky Little

Byrne helps Men combine, thrilled with talent

Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup

Residents dealing with traumatic experience

Dogalau honoured to lead Fiji

Take fire safety seriously: ACP Raikaci

Basketball Fiji grateful to have competition in the West

Ministry profiles children on the streets

PM unveils BSP’s $1 billion investment portfolio

Alcaraz surrenders top ranking

Who is eliminated?

Border security beefs up to address human trafficking

TELS forgiveness show of care: FTA

Youth club to be assisted with livestock breeding facility

Little proud of Flying Fijians

ATS announces $4 million dividend payout

Pacific Games marks 60th year

Chance for Secondary School extended squad to make national team

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Government takes step to ease licensing hurdles

Ruthless Djokovic makes winning return to US Open

Trump DC trial set for March 2024

Unvaccinated church ministers await reinstatement

FRIEND will always be ready to help

Greece battles Europe's deadliest fire of the summer for 10th day

Women-owned businesses face credit gap

RBF cancels Foreign Exchange Dealer’s license

FTA and Foundation push for language inclusion

Eminem tells Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to stop rapping his songs

Storm Idalia to intensify into major hurricane

Fire ravages six shops in Labasa

Hope shines through the triumph of the Flying Fijians

Ongoing fight with FRU: Ali

Law amendments to boost Indigenous prosperity: Rabuka

Fiji U23 calls for the 12th player support

Gavoka confident in the public service sector

Ukraine says it liberates strategic settlement

Peaceful cyberspace is crucial: Kamikamica

Fritz, Tiafoe lead American charge into U.S. Open second round

Copra industry is suffering: Rayalu

LGBTQ issue arises at Church conference

Shops on fire in Labasa Town

'Golden Voice of Africa' supports Mali's coup leaders

Firefighters battling fire in Labasa Town

French ban of abaya robes in schools draws applause, criticism

Increase in visitor arrivals from Argentina

Children selling drugs to earn money: ACP Driu

Fire destroys Navua home

Pope Francis laments "reactionary," politicised, US Catholic Church

Comprehensive disaster management plan is vital: Ditoka

Fiji acquires emergency satellite equipment

BOG, IDC in Suva

Furore grows as prosecutors launch probe against federation chief

Finally reopening after Covid

Rabuka stresses the benefits of VAT hike

Prep time key for Fiji

Young population involved in drug peddling: ACP Driu

Barrett cleared to play tournament opener after red card against South Africa

Fiji ready for New Zealand

Church focuses on addressing member transitions

SoE powers under review

Three DFPL games this week

Yat Sen repeats history

Largest known Pacific Bat Roost found in Lau

Food safety is everyone’s concern

Who has reached the Second Round?

Mazey congratulates team, no bonus considered yet

FEO collaborates on 2022 General Election report

Cousins go head to head in Badminton final

Preparations for Pacific Games on track for Shaw

Hannah Montana star arrested over crisps theft

PM prioritizes expert oversight in handling Japan’s nuclear wastewater

Solomon Islands overpower Vanuatu on opening day in Group B

Texas grid operator appeals for conservation as heat wave persists

Belo Vula Resort injects further $2m

American Sock set to retire after US Open

New era for Yaroi villagers

Samoa impress in opening victory over Tonga 

Methodist Church welcomes Rev Dr Turagavou as President

Child hospitalized after consuming paint thinner

Improving accessibility for elderly citizens: Kiran

Framework to drive civil service reform

Ukraine says it has liberated southeastern village of Robotyne

Grande addresses how online ‘bullying’ led to changing ‘Yours Truly’ album cover

PM congratulates seventh ranked Flying Fijians

Anyone with links to Fiji can represent the country

Dream come true for Kalou

We are mindful of government’s promises: FTA

Municipal Elections likely next year: Acting SoE

Teams still await prize money, stuck in Savusavu

Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises

Methodist Church levy reduced

U-16 women's OFC squad named, three U-19 to boost squad

54 teams to do battle at schools basketball

PM emphasizes on closing education-employment gap

Highest level of accountability is vital: Chand

Decrease noted in crimes against women and children