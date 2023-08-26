Reigning champs Spain open with emphatic win

[ Source : https://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup]

Spain opened their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 campaign in dominant fashion after an emphatic 94-64 win over Cote d’Ivoire in Group G action.

The reigning champions improved to 9-0 all-time against African teams in World Cup history. Cote d’Ivoire put up a good fight in the first 15 minutes, but the Spaniards overwhelmed them later in the second period. In the end, Spain’s size, depth and experience were too much for the Ivorians to bear.

Turning point: The game went back-and-forth and tight for the first quarter and early on in the second period. Spain uncharacteristically turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter. In the second frame, a Mike Fofana layup cut Spain’s lead to 30-26 at the 6:59 mark, which prompted Spain head coach Sergio Scariolo calling a timeout. Consequently, FIBA EuroBasket 2022 MVP Willy Hernangomez just put on a clinic the rest of the way. He carried Spain as they outscored the Ivorians, 23-8, the rest of the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

TCL Player of the Game: Willy Hernangomez was strong all game as Spain ruled the paint; picking up 18 points in the first half alone and finished the game with 22 points in just 21 minutes. He shot 9-of-12 from the field – including 7-of-7 in the second quarter – to go with 5 rebounds.

The stats don’t lie: Spain ruled the battle of the boards in this one, 48-26, and they complemented their rebounding prowess with crisp playmaking. Teenager Juan Nunez had 8 assists on debut as Spain finished the game with 29 assists to Cote d’Ivoire’s 15.

Bottom line: Spain will look to make it two in a row and take a major step towards the Second Round with their second game against a dangerous Brazil side on Monday, while Cote d’Ivoire have a second chance for a first victory in a near must-win showdown with Iran on the same day.

They said: “It was a tough game against the champions of the last edition. We made a lot of mistakes. We paid cash for every mistake, every turnover. 17 offensive rebounds is too much. We are going to do better in the next game because we have to.” – Vafessa Fofana, Cote d’Ivorie

“I think we played some nice basketball. This is a very, very quality team. Top-ranked players. The game for us could have gone better, but I cannot say that I am dissatisfied with the game. We came back to a four-point difference, but last two minutes of the half we fell. We tried to press them and make them play their best basketball against us, and I think we succeeded. I can say I am proud of what my players did today.” – Dejan Prokic, Cote d’Ivoire head coach

“It’s always hard to start a competition like this. Everybody is very excited to play in this tournament, big win for us – always good to start with a win. Still, a long way to go, we have another day to recover and get ready for the next game.” – Willy Hernangomez, Spain

“The first game is always tricky. You never know what you’re going to find with mindset and nerves. I think we got through that pretty well. We did several good things, and a few bad things – mostly turnovers. We know which are our improvement areas. The attitude of the players was good. We need to get better, and we look forward to the next one.” – Sergio Scariolo, Spain head coach