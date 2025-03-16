Raiwaqa’s basketball legacy continues

For decades, basketball has been more than just a sport in Raiwaqa—it’s been a way of life.

Raiwaqa Boston captain Johnathan Kunau believes that deep-rooted passion and tradition are what set his community apart on the court.

Their latest victory in the Vodafone Fiji Cup was a testament to that enduring legacy.

“In Raiwaqa, basketball has been part of our lives since the 1980s. Our parents always knew where to find us—at the court. It’s like our meeting spot after school, and it’s a tradition that has carried on for generations.”

That legacy was on full display as Raiwaqa Boston secured the Vodafone Fiji Cup in a thrilling final against the Rams.

The tightly contested match ended with Boston winning by just a basket, showcasing their determination and resilience.

Despite the pressure, the team remained composed and executed their game plan effectively.

With another championship in hand, Raiwaqa Boston now shifts its focus to upcoming tournaments, including the Interlane and Clubhouse competitions.

However, maintaining consistency will be a challenge, as many of their players are now based in different parts of Fiji.

