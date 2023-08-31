QVS fields another two teams for Basketball competition

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

Queen Victoria School Basketball coach Isimeli Rokodreu Koroi acknowledges that there is added pressure on their team this year as they introduce two additional grades to the Secondary School Basketball competition.

Previously, QVS only had the Under-19 grade representing them.

Koroi recognizes the increasing level of competition each year and emphasizes the importance of their preparations being of a high standard, as they will be facing formidable opponents.

“All these years we’ve been fielding only one grade, this year we come in with three grades 15,17 and 19. So the development of basketball has been improving and increasing so far.”

Additionally, Koroi expresses their determination to defend their U19 title and exudes confidence in their ability to do so.

In the U19 boys grade, Yat Sen defeated Natabua High School 39-12 while Latter Day Saints beat Central College Lautoka 14-6.

In the girls U19 girls, Suva Grammar School took Saint Joseph’s down 28-12, Natabua High School came out victorious against Swami Vivekananda College 16-8 while Yat Sen edged International Secondary School 25-21.

In the Under 17 girls grade, SJSS defeated SVC 38-10 while LDS was defeated by YSS 16-9.

ISS thrashed Natabua 34-0 in the U15 boys.

The competition continues tomorrow and runs until Saturday at the Multipurpose Court in Lautoka.