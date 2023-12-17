Basketball

Georgetown outlasts Notre Dame in OT, 72-68

Reuters

December 17, 2023 11:54 am

[Source: Reuters]

Ismael Massoud scored 13 points and buried a crucial 3-pointer late in overtime as Georgetown outlasted Notre Dame 72-68 in South Bend, Ind., in the former Big East rivals’ first meeting since 2013.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the Hoyas (7-4) with 15 points, including the game-tying layup with 1 second remaining in regulation. The freshman also made all six of his free throws starting in place of Jayden Epps, who missed his second straight game (illness).

Freshman Drew Fielder delivered a career-high 16 points off the bench and made 4 of 5 3-pointers, while Jay Heath and Dontrez Styles each hit for 10 points for the Hoyas.

Markus Burton tallied 17 points to lead a balanced Fighting Irish offense that featured four double-digit scorers. Julian Roper II and J.R. Konieczny each delivered 13 points, and Braeden Shrewsberry chipped in 10.

The Hoyas made 18 of their 23 free throws, while Notre Dame (4-6) finished 8 of 13 at the line.

Styles and Brumbaugh supplied Georgetown’s first five points of overtime to parry Burton’s six points, including his two free throws that pushed the Fighting Irish ahead 68-67 at the 1:38 mark.

Massoud swished his go-ahead 3-pointer from the left wing to swing the Hoyas ahead 70-68 with 1:16 to go. Burton missed two free throws with 46 seconds left, and Styles blocked Kebba Njie’s last-second triple from the top of the key.

Brumbaugh tacked on two free throws to seal the win for the Hoyas.

The Hoyas maintained a nine-point lead with 8:08 left in the second half but managed just one field goal over the next 6 1/2 minutes. The Fighting Irish rallied to tie the game at 60 on Tae Davis’ fastbreak dunk with 1:25 to play.

Notre Dame edged ahead 62-60 on Burton’s reverse layup with 8 seconds remaining before Brumbaugh muscled in the game-tying layup for Georgetown.

Burton’s desperation 3/4-court heave clanged off the rim to send the game to overtime.

Both teams exchanged scoring runs multiple times throughout a teeter-totter first half that ended with Notre Dame ahead 35-33.

The Fighting Irish made three more 3-pointers in the first half than the Hoyas, who finished the period 8 of 8 on free throws.

