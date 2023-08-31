Field set for the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

[Source: FIBA News]

The 16-team field for the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was confirmed on Wednesday, with six teams claiming the last remaining slots on the final day of First Round action.

Brazil, Georgia, Greece, Puerto Rico, Serbia and Slovenia all moved into the second group stage with wins and can still dream of winning the 19th World Cup. The other qualified teams, Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Spain, United States were known beforehand.

The Second Round games will take place in Jakarta, Manila and Okinawa.

Article continues after advertisement

All teams carry their First Round records into the Second Round, where they will compete for Quarter-Finals berths, with the two top teams of the four groups qualifying for the Final Phase.

Here are the groups for the Second Round.

Group I: Serbia, Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico

Group J: USA, Lithuania, Greece and Montenegro

Group K: Slovenia, Germany, Australia and Georgia

Group L: Canada, Spain, Brazil and Latvia.

The full schedule for the upcoming World Cup games is available on the World Cup website, where you can also find more information about the competition system.

Dominican Republic have shown that they fear no one – and can beat anybody, too. Now, they will get to see how they handle powers Serbia while also getting to play Americas rivals Puerto Rico. After a perfect run in the exhibition season, Italy were beaten by the Dominicans and finished with a 2-1 record. They are now flying back under the radar in Manila’s Araneta Coliseum.

In the Manila Mall of Asia-based Group J, United States continue their quest to get back the World Cup trophy. After going perfect in Group B, the five-time world champions will face two more European sides in Group D winners Lithuania and Montenegro after beating Greece in the First Round. The Greeks also managed to reach the second group stage with a 2-1 record.

Okinawa’s Group K will have major drama as three big time teams – Australia, Germany and Slovenia – will be fighting for the two spots in the Quarter-Finals. Germany and Slovenia won their respective Groups E and F while newcomers Georgia hope to crash the party of the favorites.

Group L in Jakarta promises some major fireworks as reigning champions Spain will be facing high powered Canada and France-slayers Latvia from Group H. Joining the Spanish from Group G are Brazil who posted very solid performances in the First Round.

Australia clinched the first of seven direct qualification spots for Paris 2024 by locking in their status as the top-ranked team from Oceania, leaving six more tickets available – one each from the best national teams from Africa and Asia, and two per region for Americas and Europe.

Meanwhile, the 16 teams that did not make it past the First Round will continue their campaigns in the Classification Round 17-32, with direct qualification for the Olympics and the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments on the line as well.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will conclude on September 10 with the champions being crowned at the Mall of Asia in Manila.