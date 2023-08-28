Basketball Fiji grateful to have competition in the West

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

Basketball Fiji’s Chief Operating Officer, Lai Puamau, expresses excitement for the Secondary School Basketball competition taking place in the West.

After a four-year hiatus, the competition is set to begin tomorrow.

Puamau is grateful for the presence of police officers who will control traffic and ensure safety at the event.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are blessed with the good weather here in Lautoka and I’m sure all the teams and players are all excited to compete in the three day tournament.”

In addition to cash prizes, the winning schools will receive 18 desktops and 18 basketballs.

The three-day competition will commence at the Lautoka Multipurpose Courts at 8:30 am, featuring an extensive line-up of 133 matches.