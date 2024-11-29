Waibuca strikes gold in 1500m

From left to right: Taveuni - Gabriele Manaseva (left), Gold Ra- Isei Waibuca Bronze Bua - Leone Lalanabaravi

Isei Waibuca from Ra claimed gold in the Under-14 Boys 1500 metres race at the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games, marking a memorable debut.

The young athlete credited his teachers for their support, saying their week-long training sessions helped prepare him for the event.

Waibuca admitted he didn’t dream of winning but relied on faith to achieve success.

“No, I did not dream of winning this race, but I always prayed to win gold. When I won, I realized God is with me.”



Isei Waibuca

He adds that the win has now motivated him to try and make it to the Fiji Finals next year.