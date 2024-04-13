Students strive for second shot at Coke Games qualification

About 100 students turned up to the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today for a second chance at qualifying for the Coca Cola Games next month.

The athletes missed out on qualification during their respective zone meets and attended the inaugural President’s Qualifiers today to seek redemption.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting secretary Biu Colati says the qualifiers have been established to ensure no deserving athletes are left behind from competing in the Fiji Finals in three weeks’ time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of these students believe that their time during the zones was supposed to be better than what they got, maybe because of the weather or for other reasons. As far as I know, some of the students competing have already qualified from their zones and are here to check on their times again since we are using an electronic timer and most of the zones were using a manual timer.”

Latter Day Saints College Head Boy Ieti Solomone missed the cut in the senior boys long jump at the Suva Zone 1 meet and was grateful to get a second shot today.

“My best jump distance was 5.81 meters and the distance I am trying to achieve right now is to pass six meters.”

The second and final qualifiers will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka next Saturday.

The Coca Cola Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium on May 2nd-4th.