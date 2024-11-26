President praises staff for effort

If it wasn’t for the support and cooperation of their teachers and coaching staff, Team Yasawa would not have been able to facilitate their trip to Viti Levu to compete at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

These are the words of team president Frank Sau, who commended his coaching staff and teachers for organizing their trip to the mainland.

He says the commitment of his staff allowed the team to organize their transportation, especially in gathering students from different villages in Yasawa before heading down to Viti Levu.

“We have schools right from the top tip of Yasawa, that is right in Bulawa, in Yasawa-i-Rara. You’re talking about a trip that takes about 4 to 5 hours coming to mainland. So imagine getting students from there right here.”

This is just the second year Yasawa will be competing in the tournament, and with the majority of the athletes in the squad being first timers, gaining exposure is their main objective.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Thursday and Friday, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.