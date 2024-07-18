100 golfers expected to compete

[File Photo]

Fiji Golf sponsorship chairman Mohammed Buksh says they are expecting around 100 participants to compete at their weekly golf tournament this weekend.

With the tee-off set at 8 am, Buksh says they are hoping for clear skies throughout the day, following the rainy weather in the capital city earlier this week.

He also mentions that there will be a junior grade as well in the tournament, where they are expecting a total of 15 participants to come forward to display their golfing skills.

“We are looking at about 100 players. The tee-off starts at 8 am while the last tee-off is at 1.30 pm with a $20 entry fee for Saturday’s comp. We hope the weather will be good and we are looking at about 100 players.”

However, the junior grades will only be competing between 9 am and 10 am, while the senior grades start and conclude at 5 pm.

The Merchants Finance Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday at the Fiji Golf Club in Suva.