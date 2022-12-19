Writ of Election returned to President

The Writ of Election has been returned to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

The Writ of Election has been returned to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere after the successful conduct of the 2022 General Election.

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand handed over the Writ to the President in the Presence of the Chief Justice, Speaker of Parliament, Commander RFMF, Commissioner of Police, the Multinational Observer Group and Members of the Diplomatic Corp.

In his speech, the President says he is pleased to have received the Writ earlier than expected.

Article continues after advertisement

The President had issued the Writ of Elections on 31st October upon the advise of the Prime Minister for elections to be conducted and the Writ to be returned on or before the 28th of December, 2022.

While acknowledging the successful return of the Writ, the President also commended voters, the voting process, and the conduct of the count.

“The process of voting was once again seamless across our 100 populated islands. The count was conducted professionally and transparently.”

The President also commended the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Sanem for being a clear and consistent voice of reason at every stage of the electoral process until the full and final results were known.

He also acknowledged the Multinational Observer Group for following the process closely and being a neutral vote of confidence in the conduct of the 2022 General Elections.

Ratu Wiliame also commended the volunteers who have been part of the election process for the past three weeks and most importantly, he thanked voters who turned up on Election Day to cast their vote.

“You have spoken and you have chosen your representatives. Your commitment speaks volumes of your patriotic values that we all hold so dear.”

Ratu Wiliame says the ball is now in the court of elected representatives and he is pleading with them to keep the interest of the country paramount and to further the shared vision of building a better Fiji for every Fijians.

In accepting the elections result, the President says he now looks forward to swearing in the new government and to the opening of parliament.