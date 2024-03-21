Work on minimum wage review progresses

[File Photo]

Minister for Employment, Agni Singh, says they are planning to reassess the minimum wage rate for both the formal and informal sectors to align it with International Labour Organisation standards.

The government is aiming to revise the Employment Relations Act 2007 to elevate work standards in Fiji.

Singh highlights the purpose of this review is to fulfil the core objective of promoting ‘decent work and social justice’ to enhance the work environment.

“In improving the Fijian work landscape through policy development and review, the immediate priority is to bring the Employment Relations Act 2007 (ERA), in line with ILO standards, which is progressing well.”

Singh adds that the extensively revised legislation is expected to be submitted to parliament in the first half of this year.