Women's groups want withdrawal of Wise's nomination

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali and Executive Director of the Fiji Women's Rights Movement Nalini Singh

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement are calling on the Coalition Government and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to withdraw the nomination of Pita Wise to be Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan.

According to the FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali the center is not questioning the fundamental right to the presumption of innocence but the nomination of a man accused of sexual harassment shows how sexual violence is normalized, including at the highest levels of the state where perpetrators continue to be rewarded.

She says that this basically means people in power can continue to do whatever they want without repercussions.

[Pita Wise]

Ali states that the actions by the Coalition Government and Prime Minister are counter-productive to the sterling national effort to end the scourge of violence against women and girls in Fiji.

She says they want the Public Service Commission to clearly disclose if they continued with a thorough investigation despite Wise’s voluntary resignation or if the voluntary resignation is part of a concocted plan between the PSC and the PM to allow Wise to evade accountability.

The center believes that if government leaders do nothing, they will foster a culture where sexual harassment and forms of violence will continue against all women and girls.

We are also trying to get comments from Wise and the PSC. Questions have also been sent to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Prime Minister told the media that Wise has been earmarked as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan.

Rabuka had confirmed that Wise has applied for a position with Fiji Missions Overseas.