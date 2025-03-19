Women push for stronger political representation

[File Photo]

Women’s organizations play a crucial role in driving community development and increasing female representation in Parliament.

However, Fiji’s political landscape remains largely male-dominated, highlighting the need for stronger efforts to empower women in leadership.

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei President and former politician Adi Finau Tabakaucoro stressed that unity among women is essential to ensuring their active participation in decision-making processes.

She noted that real change will only happen when women demonstrate their capabilities and assert themselves in leadership roles.

Adding to this, University of the South Pacific Lecturer Dr Natasha Khan underlined the importance of gender-sensitive policies within political parties.

She suggested establishing equality commissions to assess whether parties are truly inclusive and taking the necessary steps to support female political participation.

By addressing structural barriers and fostering a more inclusive political environment, these measures could help increase women’s representation and influence in national decision-making.

